MAKING MUSIC: Mark Kim from Modern Radio Lab with his Japanese made 1979 Boom Box in Bundaberg.
MAKING MUSIC: Mark Kim from Modern Radio Lab with his Japanese made 1979 Boom Box in Bundaberg. Mike Knott
Offbeat

Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

Carolyn Booth
by
10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THEY gained cult status in music videos during the 1980s, but one man is on a mission to ensure boomboxes aren't relegated to the history pages.

Jang Ho Kim, aka Mark, visited Bundaberg late last month and heads up Modern Radio Lab, an art project that sees him collect radios and boomboxes and restore them for modern use.

"The Modern Radio Lab's focus is ... to show the world the history and beauty of radios of the past,” he said.

"There is this sensation of turning the old-fashioned radio tuning dial that is hard to explain

"I write articles about them, including photo and videos wherever possible, then post it on social media such as Facebook and Instagram, for the world to see.

"While it is not an official title, I like to see myself as a Radio Art Producer.”

Jang Ho Kim said he collected radios and boomboxes made between the 1950s to the 1980s and was interested in the stories and journeys behind them.

"The historical artefacts I collect are not resold but rather used to produce content for the Modern Radio Lab,” he said.

"I once went to Adelaide for work and saw an old radio for sale over the internet.

"I meet an elderly lady who informed me that the radio belonged to her father.

"I now like to collect not only the historical radios and boom boxes, but their stories as well.”

To find out more about Modern Radio Lab find it on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

