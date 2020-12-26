Markle domestic violence arrest after brother-in-law strikes

Meghan Markle’s brother-in-law has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving the Duchess’ sister.

Meghan Markle's brother-in-law was charged with domestic violence after he allegedly hit the duchess' sister Samantha during a fight over the toilet, according to a report.

Mark Phillips, 62, was taken into custody on December 14 after he apparently hit Samantha, Meghan's estranged half-sister, at her home in Florida.

DailyMail.com reported that around 1am that morning, Samantha Markle - who is wheelchair-bound - needed help getting off the toilet.

Phillips is alleged to have become angry at her request for help and smacked her "on the right side of her face in the ear area."

The man, who has reportedly lived with Samantha since 2016, allegedly left the scene but was soon caught by police.

The 62-year-old was released the same day he was charged in Polk County, jail records show, but a court date is scheduled for 2021.

For years, Samantha has publicly attacked her half-sister, most recently claiming she and Prince Harry's Remembrance Day photo shoot was "exploitative and offensive."

Phillips allegedly smacked Samantha Markle in the face when she asked for help getting off the toilet. Picture: Supplied

"I think what is most glaring about any Remembrance Day is not only is important to remember those who have sacrificed but as a reminder that life is precious and short and we should certainly pay gratitude.

"Seize the day, seize the moment, apologise and make good with those who are alive who have given us so much because after all, we are finite.

"I only hope that she would wake up to that but that doesn't seem to be the case."

The two half-sisters pictured in happier times. Picture: Supplied

The half-siblings have been estranged since 2008 and Samantha has called Meghan a social climber.

Separately, Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Jr, was arrested in 2019 and charged with DUI.

Meghan is estranged from her father as well. Picture: Thomas Markle: My Story

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Markle family drama explodes with arrest