Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who lived in a home he used to rent.
Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who lived in a home he used to rent. Chloe Lyons
Crime

Marketing boss bites tenant on arm after breaking down door

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Nov 2018 3:02 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST marketing firm boss has narrowly avoided time behind bars after he broke down the door of a house he once rented and bit the new tenant during a scuffle.

Andrew Joel Schuback, 34, managing director of Big Circle Marketing, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, trespass and wilful damage over the "unusual" incident, but claimed he still thought he was living there.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

The court heard Schuback, who had previously been jailed for violent offences, went to the victims home at 3am and kicked in the door before assaulting the man inside.

Schuback's victim sustained a "fairly significant" bite to his arm and required medical centre treatment four times after the incident.

Lawyer Bernard Bradley said his client had lived in the home until three weeks before the assault and thought his things were still there.

Mr Bradley said Schuback wanted to get some papers from the house and got someone to drive him there.

He said an intoxicated Schuback was trying to get the key in the door while kicking it and eventually broke through the door.

The new tenant, who moved in the day before, then tackled Schuback and a fight ensued which left the victim injured.

Schuback was still paying rent for the property while living in Brisbane and thought he still had access to the property.

Mr Bradley kept referring to the case as "unusual", but this was rejected by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

"It was avoidable the moment you couldn't get the key in the door," Mr Stjernqvist told Schuback.

"This is not out of character for you."

Mr Stjernqvist ordered Schuback to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment, suspended immediately for an operational period of two years.

He will also pay $500 in damages.

Outside court Schuback apologised to the victim and said he wasn't a violent person.

"It was just a not a very good circumstance..."

"I didn't go there to cause harm."

assault attack crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    MP backs push to upgrade Bundy's deadly road

    premium_icon MP backs push to upgrade Bundy's deadly road

    News THE call for upgrades to Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd grows larger more people now backing the campaign to see vital safety measures installed on the deadly road.

    Bundy to hit 34 as the north sizzles at 40

    premium_icon Bundy to hit 34 as the north sizzles at 40

    Weather Weather to warm up over the weekend

    Policeman finds 20-year-old photo turned into a meme

    premium_icon Policeman finds 20-year-old photo turned into a meme

    Offbeat Policeman finds himself in a meme from a 20 year old photo

    Regional Deal details coming in near future

    premium_icon Regional Deal details coming in near future

    News Regional Deal process same as City Deal

    Local Partners