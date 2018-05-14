Market stall holders could be fined $6300 for plastic bags

Plastic shopping bags only have 100 days left in Queensland.

Plastic shopping bags only have 100 days left in Queensland. Madeline Grace

BUNDABERG residents have just 48 days to get ready for the state's all-out ban on plastic shopping bags.

But it's not just shoppers who stand to be affected.

The plastic bag ban applies to all retailers including market stallholders and organisations which supply single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags, for in-store and online sales.

Retailers that continue to supply banned bags after July 1 could face a fine of up to $6300 per offence.

A similar fine also applies to any person such as a supplier, who provides misleading information about banned bags.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said Queenslanders used almost one billion plastic shopping bags each year.

"If you laid out all of these bags, end to end, they would reach from Coolangatta to the top of Cape York more than 160 times,” Ms Enoch said.

"And sadly about 16million plastic bags end up in our environment every year.

"The ban will also help keep our state beautiful for generations to come and reduce the impact of plastic pollution on our treasured environment and wildlife.”

Minister Enoch said it was pleasing to see some retailers already replacing plastic shopping bags in preparation of the ban.

"I congratulate the many retailers across the state who have moved away from plastic shopping bags already,” she said.

"It's also an important time for households to starting planning of how they can use reusable shopping bags when visiting the shops.