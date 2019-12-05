Market breathes life into CBD

SHOPPING SEASON: Rachelle Barone, Maree Barone and Karen Solomon are encouraging the Bundaberg community to support the artisan markets in Bourbong St.

AN ARTISAN market could breathe some life back into the CBD by filling up the old Suncorp and King Kong Sales buildings with stall holders.

Rachelle Barone is co-organising Artisan 4670’s city pop-up markets and said it should brighten up the main street.

“We wanted to do something before Christmas and thought it would bring some life back into the main street,” she said.

“We will have local artisans’ stalls and buskers performing, we have had a really good response.”

If the markets are successful Artisan 4670 plan to come back around Mother’s Day and Easter next year.

For more information as an attendee or stall holder visit https://bit.ly/33SxHbW.