Mark Thompson appeared over seven drug-related charges, including trafficking and possession. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
AFL

'Bomber' Thompson faces court

by Rick Goodman
31st Jul 2018 2:17 PM

AFL great Mark "Bomber" Thompson's lawyers have had "fruitful" chats with police prosecutors over his drugs charges but the case may still be contested, a Melbourne court has heard.

Thompson, 54, is facing trafficking and possession allegations after police allegedly found illicit drugs in a locked room alongside Geelong memorabilia at his Port Melbourne address in January.

He faced Melbourne Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a brief hearing and the matter was adjourned until October.

"We have had some very fruitful discussions in relation to this matter but it's going to require a contest mention," prosecutor Sergeant Geoff Adams said. 

Thompson did not speak outside court as he walked swiftly to a waiting car with his lawyers.

Thompson was assistant coach at the Bombers during the supplements saga that surfaced in 2013
The premiership player and coach is facing seven drug-related charges, including trafficking and possession.

Methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD and MDMA were allegedly found in plastic bags during a police raid on January 5.

Some of the drugs were found in a small room protected by a keypad that investigators allege only Thompson could access.

The AFL great played in three flags with Essendon and later coached Geelong to two premierships.

He was an assistant coach at the Bombers during the supplements saga that surfaced in 2013.

