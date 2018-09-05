Elderly woman’s alleged killer revealed

Forensic crews on scene at a Cranbrook after a body of an elderly woman was found in the backyard. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A MAN charged with the murder of an elderly woman killed her over a payment dispute for renovation work he was hired to undertake, police will allege.

Mark Daniel Ferguson, 21, faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged over the death of 73-year-old Pamela Frances Corless.

Police were called to Ms Corless' home on Brampton Avenue, Cranbrook, about 10.30am on Monday, where her body had been found in the backyard.

Townsville Crime Services Group detective acting Inspector Phil Watts said police would allege Ms Corless had been murdered on Sunday afternoon.

"Police will allege that they were known to each other through some work which was done at the deceased's home which was under renovation," Insp Watts said.

"We will further allege that there was a dispute over that work and the payment of that work which ultimately led to Ms Corless' death."

Insp Watts labelled the 73-year-old's death as a 'tragedy'.

He said she had moved to Townsville only three weeks ago to be closer to family.

Insp Watts said the cause of death in the alleged murder was 'head injuries' and noted it was a family member who made the grisly discovery of Ms Corless' body.

"The family is very distressed, you can imagine your mother or grandmother moving states to be close to you and in a very short period of time this happening … obviously they are shattered," Insp Watts said.

"I'd like to on behalf of the investigative team and all police involved extend our sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time and we will continue to offer all the support we can."

Ferguson, a Rosslea resident, is also charged with entering a dwelling and committing and indictable offence and wilful damage.

Insp Watts said the accused had recently moved to Townsville from Ipswich.

He praised the swift, professional work from investigators who brought Ferguson into custody last night, arresting him at his Rosslea residence without incident.

Police were called to a house in Brampton Av in Cranbrook where a body was discovered. Police door knock neighbours. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ms Corless' death marked the third time an older woman had been allegedly murdered in her own home in the past two years after 59-year-old Rosemary Russo and 81-year-old Beth Kippen.

Insp Watts assured the Townsville community that the city remained a safe place to live and that the elderly were not more vulnerable to these types of crimes.

"It's certainly noteworthy," Insp Watts said referring to the three deaths in two years.

"I'd suggest it's just unfortunate.

"It's just a fact of life that sometimes anomalies happen and it would appear that that's an anomaly."

Defence solicitor Zoe Navarro, acting as duty lawyer for Ferguson, said the prosecution had agreed a six-month adjournment would be appropriate to allow for a brief of evidence to be prepared.

The charges will next be mentioned in court in March.

Ferguson was remanded in custody.

Torhild Parkinson, founder of the Townsville Crime Alerts and Discussion Facebook page, was at the court and said there was anger in the community over the death.

"This could have been my mother or your mother," Ms Parkinson said.