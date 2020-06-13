Maritime training to set sail in Bundy

THE Bundaberg region will see maritime safety training return next week.

11 people have enrolled in a Certificate I in Maritime Operation – General Purpose Hand.

The course comprises of eight modules in one week with practical learning experiences including safety and engine operations.

The course was made possible through the Regional Skills Investment Strategy with funding from the State Department of Employment, Small Businesses and Training.

The course will be taught by Steve Hinton from Yalga-Binbi Institute.

Mr Hinton said the course would teach participants safety procedures from putting out fires, letting off flares and surviving in the water.

“In my view, I think every boatie should do shipboard safety,” he said.

“Being a mariner for 30 ears myself, until I got involved with the maritime safety training side of things, luckily enough I’d never had to used a flare or fire extinguisher on board a vessel.

“But the downside to that is that you don’t know what’s going to happen if you do have to use one.

“This training prepares people for unlikely events, but if it does happen it teaches them what to expect using a flare or a fire extinguisher.”

Bundaberg RSIS co-ordinator Chris Kettle said until now, people wanting to do similar training had to go to places such as the Gold Coast or the Whitsundays.

“It (the training) is handy information for anybody and we’ve had some really great support,” he said.

“It’s good grounding even if they haven’t been on a boat before, it gives them an opportunity to experience the sorts of safety requirements needed and sets them up to feel a little bit more comfortable so they understand those aspects.”