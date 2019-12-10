Mariners stay the course in Spring Cup rugby

Savenaca Waqalutuduadua powers over the line for the first try of the night for the Mariners.

UNION: The perfect season continued for the Fraser Coast Mariners on Saturday when they defeated the Barbarians 27-3.

The Barbarians matched the Mariners in the first half and did not allow them to dominate as they have done all season.

Player/coach Trent De Vere admitted the team did not play their best half of football.

“We were not at our best but credit to the Barbarians, they defended well,” De Vere said.

Halftime could not come soon enough for the Mariners who led five- nil going to the break.

“At halftime we had a good chat and re-set our mindset and came out and delivered,” De Vere said.

Four second-half tries were enough to continue the team’s undefeated season.

“Credit to Matt Taylor our open-side flanker who was outstanding,” De Vere said.

In the other match in round nine, Falcons defeated the Turtles 39-3.

The Fraser Coast Mariners have extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points ahead of the Barbarians.

Pythons sit three points behind the Barbarians on 20 points while Turtles and Falcons share the bottom of the table on six points.

The Waves Sports Club will host the round 10 double header with Turtles and Pythons playing the early game at 5.30pm.

In the final match of the day, Mariners will challenge Falcons at 7pm.