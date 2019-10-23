MARINERS STAY TEAM TO BEAT: Side beats premiers

UNION: “We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves, we haven’t won anything yet.”

The Fraser Coast Mariners for the second week in a row made a statement in the Spring Cup, beating last seasons premiers the Bundaberg Pythons at The Waves Sports Ground on Saturday night.

The side won 50-0 with the Mariners running in eight tries to nil.

“It was a good win, similar to the Turtles and great to start with two wins,” Mariners coach Trent Devere said.

“But we expect them to come back during the season.

“The Pythons were missing a few players.”

Pythons coach Danny Moran confirmed the defending premiers weren’t at the best.

“They (Mariners) outplayed a team that was thrown together to stop us from forfeiting,” he conceded.

“We have never forfeited and we never will, we played with 15 players, four of which have only one game of union under their belt.

“For some it was their first game ever.

“So for us to go 50 nil to a team of 11 union player to their 25, we did ok.”

But Moran said the Mariners were the best right now.

“Yes they are the best in the competition right now,” he said.

“They have their Fijians and that is the difference.”

Devere said despite the scoreline the side didn’t do everything perfect.

“We didn’t control the ball well,” he said.

“We have plenty to improve, including discipline stuff and not giving away any penalties.”

The coach added the side needed to be better when it came to decisions about offloading and taking the tackle.

The side will play the Bundaberg West Barbarians at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Complex.

The Pythons will have a bye this week but they won’t be resting.

Instead, the side aims to learn from their mistakes from the first two weeks.

“We need to get to training and simply wait for our players to be available,” Moran said.

“We have a lot to work on mate, mostly commitment to training.

“Training is our focus we have seen what the other clubs can do so we need to train and bring the best out of our squad.”

The other match of round three will be between the Turtles Brothers and The Waves Falcons at The Waves Sports Ground.

But it is in doubt at the moment.

The future of The Waves Falcons in the competition was discussed last week at a Rugby Bundaberg board meeting after the side forfeited last Saturday’s match against the Barbarians.

RB president Luke McCloskey said a decision would be made but it had to be in the best interests of both the competition and The Waves Sports Club and the Falcons.

The findings of what happens to the Falcons will be online later today on the NewsMail site and also in tomorrow’s paper.