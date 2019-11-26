Menu
Ravuama Vuetanavanua is lifted above the pack to claim the ball from the line-out in Saturdays match against the Pythons.
Rugby Union

Mariners slip Pythons’ grip

BRENDAN BOWERS
26th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
UNION: The Fraser Coast Mariners continued their domination of the Spring Cup on Saturday night defeating the Pythons 61-7.

In a spiteful encounter, the match was a stop-start affair with the referee forced to continually blow penalties throughough the match.

He was forced to issue three yellow cards within the first 10 minutes of play before issuing a general warning to both captains.

Mariners captain/coach Trent De Vere took pride in his team’s win but understood there were parts of their game they needed to work on.

“We need to work on our discipline, we got sucked in to their niggles,” he said.

For spectators, it was not an easy match to watch, due to the continual stoppages for errors or penalties.

“Once we played with control, we were fine and we got over the top of them,” De Vere said.

He was unable to comment on why there were so many flare-ups between both teams.

“I don’t know why, it was just one of those games, we focused and they forgot how to tackle and wanted to keep niggling,” he said.

Flanker Ravuama Vuetanavanua was outstanding for the Mariners and was dominant in attack, defence and in the lineouts.

The Mariners have their second bye of the season this weekend and De Vere believes the week’s break comes at a good time for his team.

“We will take the opportunity to have a well-earned rest,” he said.

In the early match, Barbarians came from behind in the second half to take the win over the Falcons.

Next week’s fixtures are to be held at Jubilee Park Bundaberg with the Falcons challenging Pythons in the early match at 5.30pm.

Turtles Brothers will play Barbarians in the main game at 7pm.

After round seven the Mariners sit on top of the table with 30 points.

Barbarians sit 11 points behind in second position.

