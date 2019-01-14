Mariners not confirmed in the Cup yet

UP IN THE AIR: Fraser Coast Mariner Kale Hendle kicks for touch during a game last year.

UP IN THE AIR: Fraser Coast Mariner Kale Hendle kicks for touch during a game last year. Alistair Brightman

UNION: Rugby Bundaberg says the Fraser Coast Mariners' involvement in next year's Spring Cup has not been confirmed by their committee.

But they didn't rule out the prospect of the side entering.

The NewsMail on Saturday reported that the Mariners were entering the competition next year, moving away from the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union, which the club played in from 2011 to last year.

RB president Luke McCloskey denied the claims and said it had not happened at this stage.

"We've had conversations but nothing has been brought to our discussions at board meeting,” he said.

"We've been talking to them for the past three to four years about it.”

But McCloskey said now the decision had been made it can be brought to the board to make a call on it.

"It's not up to me to decide, the options are there for them to enter,” he said.

"It needs to be remembered that they have been a Spring Cup team before back in 2010.”

McCloskey said if the Mariners came back in, it wouldn't be at the expense of the five other clubs in Bundy, including The Waves Falcons.

The Falcons are not playing this season after not having enough players to play.

He wanted a healthy, expanded competition, which expanded on the current four teams.

"We're looking for clubs from around the area of Wide Bay,” he said.

"We've only got four teams this season but we want a five to six-team competition.

"If done correctly there are enough players here to field sides. We'll be giving everyone every opportunity to play.”

The Spring Cup results from Friday will be in tomorrow's NewsMail.