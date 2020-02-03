Mariners keep unbeaten run going

Tom DEmilio is lifted to the perfect spot to control the line in for the Fraser Coast Mariners earlier this season.

RUGBY: An understrength Fraser Coast Mariners proved too strong for the Barbarians in their round fourteen clash in the Spring Cup.

Running out winners 27-8.

The match was the second in the round double-header held at Jubilee Park, Bundaberg.

The team was without a large contingent of players who were involved in the Roma seven’s tournament.

Captain coach Trent De Vere was pleased with Saturday night’s result.

“We developed a solid game plan to combat the Barbarians and it worked well,” he said.

The undefeated Mariners knew they would be in for a tough contest against the Barbarians and it proved to be the case.

“We got ahead early and dug deep to stay in control of the match,” De Vere said.

The Mariners have one match remaining before the semi-finals began in a fortnight’s time.

De Vere will use the match against the Falcons next week to prepare the team for the finals.

“We have chopped and changed over the past little while, so we will use the match to get our combinations ready for the finals,” he said.

De Vere has been pleased with the defence of the team and believes that if they continue to get that right the results in each match will take care of themselves.

“We have only really let in one try a match over the past few games and we need to ensure that we don’t get complacent in defence.”

In the early match Turtles Brothers kept their finals chances alive with a win over the Falcons.

Defeating the Falcons 2 5-22.

Next week’s final round matches will feature a double-header at The Waves Sports Club with Pythons playing Turtle Brothers in the early match at 5.30pm.

The Falcons face the unenviable task of attempting to reach the finals by causing the upset of the season against the Fraser Coast Mariners.

The match to kick off from 7pm.

The Barbarians have the bye in the final round.

The venue for the first week of the finals is yet to be announced.