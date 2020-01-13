Mariners harpoon Turtles in large Spring Cup win

Pythons player Shane Lea and Barbarian player Saul Clough fly high for the ball in a lineout.

RUGBY : The Fraser Coast Mariners continued their domination of the Spring Cup, defeating Brothers Turtles 76-8.

It was always going to be a tough task for the Bundaberg team which took the field with only 11 players.

The Hervey Bay team was on the scoreboard in the first minute of the match.

The Mariners ran in 12 tries for the match.

After 20 minutes the result was already beyond doubt.

Mariners players came to the assistance of the Brothers Turtles and added to their numbers to make the match more of a contest.

In the earlier match between the Barbarians and Pythons the match was halted after 15 minutes of play when Pythons player Shane Lea was injured in a head clash while running the ball into the Barbarians defence.

No further play was possible in the first half as both teams waited for the ambulance to arrive.

A determined Pythons team with only 13 players available in the second half caused a minor scare to the second-placed Barbarians when they closed to within two points midway through the second half.

The lack of numbers finally took its toll and the Barbarians scored late tries to seal the match, 26-12.

Barbarians co-captain Andrew Filo congratulated Pythons on their efforts.

“They were short on numbers but did not give up until the final siren,” he said.