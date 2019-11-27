Menu
Ravuama Vuetanavanua is lifted above the pack to claim the ball from the line-out.
Sport

Mariners domination is good for the Spring Cup

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
27th Nov 2019 1:10 PM
OPINION: Everyone is probably asking right now if the Fraser Coast Mariners’ success in the Spring Cup is good or bad for the competition?

The side won its sixth straight match at home on Saturday, beating last year’s premiers by 54 points.

The Mariners have won all games by an average of almost 57 points.

The side is probably not going to lose a game until the finals.

But while people will argue it’s a bad thing, I see a side dominating the competition as a good thing.

Not because Bundy sides are losing. I’m not a fan of that.

But because it sends a message to clubs, players and fans to improve the standard of rugby in the region.

Rugby has been improving, with more sides and consistency in the Spring Cup since it moved to summer in 2015.

More teams are competitive and the four teams in Bundaberg are not separated by too much this season.

But the Mariners have now pushed that barrier to being better higher, which is a good thing.

We want the region to be the best it can be when it comes to any sport.

This sends a challenge to Bundy sides to match it.

If they don’t, the Mariners will continue to win, and win by big margins.

fraser coast mariners spring cup
Bundaberg News Mail

