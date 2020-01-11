Mariners chart path to finals

RUGBY: It was smooth sailing for the Fraser Coast Mariners in the first half of 2019/20 Spring Cup competition.

The team hopes to continue its winning form in the second half of the season.

Action returns this afternoon at the Mariners Walkers Rd home ground with a double-header.

In the first match, it is a battle between second and third on the ladder, when Pythons meet the Barbarians at 5.30pm.

Barbarians will start as favourites and hold a three-point lead over the Pythons.

A win by Pythons would have them leapfrog the Barbarians into second position.

The final match of the evening will pit the undefeated Mariners against Turtles Brothers.

Turtles currently sit on six points on the ladder, the same as Falcons, and it is only their points differential that places them ahead of the Falcons.

The last meeting between the Turtles Brothers and the Mariners was a one-sided contest, with the Mariners running out victors 74-7.

Play kicks off at 7pm.