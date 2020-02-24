MARINATED: CUP WIN FOR THE COAST

UNION: They came, they saw and they conquered Bundaberg’s best.

The Fraser Coast Mariners completed the perfect season in the Spring Cup when they beat the Bundaberg West Barbarians 34-3 in the decider on Saturday night at The Waves Sports Club.

The win gave the Mariners an unbeaten season in their first year back in the competition since 2010.

The contest was decided in the first half as the Mariners asserted their authority, just as they have throughout the season.

The second half was pure celebration as the Mariners controlled the game and ended the year on a high.

“(I’m) ecstatic,” Mariners captain Trent Devere said.

“The pressure comes on a little bit when you are undefeated for the season heading into a grand final.

“We knew what we had to do and we were clinical in the first half.”

Devine said the side did what was needed to beat the Barbarians for the fourth time this year.

“We shut them down in the first 20 minutes and they didn’t stand a chance after that,” he said.

“(Our) ball control was very good for us, we worked on that and spoke about that a lot.

“We were a little bit ill-disciplined with off-side but we came through that.”

The Mariners in the finals dealt with a couple of injuries that forced the team into positional changes.

But the side was able to overcome that to conquer Bundy’s best.

“We just fronted with a good plan and good rugby,” Devere said.

“We’re really going to enjoy this, reflect on this.

“We’re going to enjoy tonight, tomorrow, or Monday.”

Devere also confirmed the side would be back next year to defend their title.

“Yes, (we’re) back next year, we’re committed to five years minimum,” he said.

“This is where we are at, we can’t see ourselves going back (to the Sunshine Coast).”

Rugby Bundaberg said despite the Mariners not losing a game all season and Bundaberg losing the Spring Cup title, the competition was in great shape.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported their teams throughout the season,” a Facebook post said.

“A massive thank you to all the officials that have made each match happen.

“Rugby Bundaberg is getting stronger and the competition is doing the same.”