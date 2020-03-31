Marina development feedback notice causes confusion

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads were provided to the NewsMail in 2018.

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads were provided to the NewsMail in 2018.

PUBLIC notices relating to an application for the proposed marina at Burnett Heads had some residents worried the community would not be consulted in the project, but outgoing councillor Scott Rowleson said the message might have been misinterpreted because the notices were being mistaken as being from the council.

They were actually from the developer.

The application, published in the Friday before last’s NewsMail, requests a change be made to the application regarding a 10-storey resort complex be made code assessable, rather than impact assessable.

Former planner George Martin explained the difference between the two.

“These days the way planning schemes are framed, some developments are considered code assessable, which means that there’s no opportunity for any comment from the public,” Mr Martin said.

“These applications don’t go out for public notification; the council makes its assessment and the decision in-house.”

He said there was a big difference between the notices listed in that Friday’s NewsMail.

“One notice was seeking community input on the first stage. That first stage includes buildings up to five storeys in height,” he said.

“So, it’s impact assessable, which is how I believe all controversial development applications should proceed. The community is being invited to provide feedback on that first part of the application.

“The second notice in (Friday before last’s) paper was from the council seeking feedback on the developer’s request to change the planning scheme so that stage two, which includes buildings up to 10 storeys, will be code assessable – that is, the application would not go out to public notification.

“That’s what I find rather galling.”

But Cr Rowleson said while he could understand how the notice would be confusing, the notice was listed by the developer based on Queensland’s Planning Act 2016 provisions and was not a notice issued by the council.

“The council will have to then approve or reject the “code accessible” request from the applicant for that particular application,” Cr Rowleson said.

“I spoke to planning on Tuesday and they said they were aware of the code assessable request and believed that because they have put it forward for public comment till May, that they were seeking not to go through public consultation again for the same application when it finally comes a time to move from preliminary to full approval.

“So, are requesting code accessibility. However, we only guess that is the reason why, but it seems plausible. We’ll only know after the notification period is over and they submit.”

He said there had been plenty of community consultation over the past 11 years regarding the development, though he was disappointed in public commentary surrounding the issue.

“There is some disappointing public commentary currently doing the rounds on social media, saying that council is somehow trying to make this development code assessable,” he said.

“This is 100 per cent false. The applicant is applying for the holiday component to be code assessable in the future. Council has made no decisions on this development yet.

“This development has been 11 years in the making. It is the most talked about, most collaborated-on project in the councils history.

“Three different councils, three different state governments and many, many locals have already had their say on this project over those 11 years.

“Now it’s your chance to have one more say to make sure everything is covered.”

Regardless of who listed the notice, it’s a matter Mr Martin believes is an important for the community to be mindful of.

“Really, that’s denying the community an opportunity to have a say,” he said.

“The claim is often made that the public had a chance to comment when the scheme was made or amended … but really, who in the community has the skill and time to make such reviews?

“In the case of the Burnett Heads marina, it’s a fairly significant development on land which council’s own mapping identifies as vulnerable to coastal hazard.

“Also, given that we have major concerns about light spillage to the Mon Repos turtle rookery, this application really deserves a lot more scrutiny from the community.”

Cr Rowleson referred the community to the following links regarding the development:

https://da.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/Application/ApplicationDetails/522.2018.00000089.001/

https://da.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/Application/ApplicationDetails/522.2018.00000090.001/

https://www.gatewaymarina.com.au/

https://www.gatewaymarina.com.au/progress/da-lodgement/