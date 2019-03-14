Marijuana plants seized from Millbank home

POT: Marijuana plants of various sizes were seized by police on March 12.

POT: Marijuana plants of various sizes were seized by police on March 12. contributed

BUNDABERG police have located what they suspect is marijuana plants growing in the backyard of a house in Parker Street, Millbank on Tuesday, March 12.

Police executed a search warrant at the house at 2pm where they found the plants growing in pot plants along the fence.

The plants were of various sizes and were seized by police.

Police also located a small quantity of cannabis leaf, seeds and a number of drug utensils.

A 36-year-old male has been charged with three offences, including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 15, 2019.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1900503327.