Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BUSINESS: A still from video captured by police during a raid of a Torbanlea property.
BIG BUSINESS: A still from video captured by police during a raid of a Torbanlea property. QPS
News

Marijuana mega-farm found thanks to tip-off

18th Oct 2019 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR detective has described an alleged marijuana operation on a rural Fraser Coast property as "the best set-up" he had ever seen.

This is after a raid allegedly revealed a sophisticated drug farm at Torbanlea.

The large hydroponic marijuana production system boasted a shed allegedly containing a stash of about 380 plants.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison there were also outhouses suspected to have be used for growing seedlings as well as loose marijuana, evidence of a previous crop.

About $10,000 cash was also confiscated at the scene.

"This wasn't a backyard operation, this was purpose-built for growing marijuana... it was a commercial operation," Det Snr Sgt David Harbison alleged.

Three people have been arrested on drug related charges including possession and production of dangerous drugs as well as being in the possession of an alleged 'recipe book' on how to grow the drugs.

Police raided the rural property on October 1 when they received a tip-off from members of the public who noticed "something was not right" on the land at Joynsons Rd.

"There was a couple living on the property that was purely set up for production. It was a sophisticated operation with huge costs that must have been a big investment," Det Snr Sgt Harbison said.

Mai Doan ,34, and Tan Phat Nguyen, 35, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court yesterday.

The couple have been released on bail undertakings and requested to leave the state and reside with family in Sydney.

The case was adjourned until October 31. A third accused, Linh Chi Nguyen, was granted bail of $40 000 on October 3.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said police would allege the group, who were not locals, had been producing marijuana for the past 12 months.

He thanked the members of the public for coming forward and helping police with the case.

"This operation could've been ongoing for years to come and I'm glad we were able to intercept it," he said.

crime drugs editors picks fraser coast police investigation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    What’s feeding Bundy’s child obesity levels

    premium_icon What’s feeding Bundy’s child obesity levels

    News Bundaberg’s high number of mental health cases could be directly resulting in high obesity levels in the region’s children.

    BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    premium_icon BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    News Health sacking back in spotlight as MP demands answers

    Parliament dam debate focuses on rail boss role

    premium_icon Parliament dam debate focuses on rail boss role

    News A rail boss was named in parliament during a debate on Paradise Dam.

    Regional Deal: All talk and no action in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Regional Deal: All talk and no action in Bundaberg

    News One of the region’s most prominent builders has spoken out urging the Deputy PM to...