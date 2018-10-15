Menu
The man was caught on Bargara Rd.
Crime

Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

Sarah Steger
by
15th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
DENNY Pierce Ariel Campbell has pleaded guilty to one count of driving while drugs are present in blood or saliva.

On Friday the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Campbell was driving along Bargara Rd on August 12 when police pulled him over about 12.55pm.

His saliva tested positive for marijuana and he co-operated with police.

Campbell emphasised to Magistrate Belinda Merrin he was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the test and that the substance was simply in his system, which she agreed was the truth.

Ms Merrin heard Campbell was punished for drink driving in 2010, 2008 and 2005.

Campbell said his driver's license was essential for work but acknowledged he'd be able to ride his pushbike to work some days. He was fined $450 and disqualified for one month. A conviction was recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

