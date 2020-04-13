Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUSTS: The Kingaroy Stock Squad uncovered 21 marijuana plants, drugs, and utensils from two properties in the North Burnett. Picture: File
DRUG BUSTS: The Kingaroy Stock Squad uncovered 21 marijuana plants, drugs, and utensils from two properties in the North Burnett. Picture: File
Crime

Marijuana crops uprooted by police

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARIJUANA crops, drugs, and ammunition were discovered in a raid on two North Burnett properties last week.

Detectives from the Kingaroy Stock Squad executed search warrants in Mungungo and Monto on April 4, before charging two men for a string of drugs and weapon offences.

The first warrant was executed along Rutherford St in Monto, where 17 plants were discovered by police.

About 260g of marijuana was also found along with utensils, and a 28-year-old Monto man was charged with drug-related offences.

A second warrant was then executed along Cahalane Rd in Mungungo, where four marijuana plants were seized.

A quantity of ammunition, 30g of marijuana and drug utensils were also found on the property.

A 32-year-old Mungungo man was subsequently charged with drugs and weapons offences.

Both men were issued with a notice to appear to appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court.

crime kingaroy stock squad marijuana bust monto mungungo north burnett crime north burnett drug charges north burnett drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local company's sales up 140%, jobs rise amid world pandemic

        premium_icon Local company's sales up 140%, jobs rise amid world pandemic

        Business Social distancing has helped foster a love for gardening and Childers’ Oreco Group is reaping the benefits with a spike in March sales.

        Makerspace helps create during crisis

        premium_icon Makerspace helps create during crisis

        News Community Lifestyle Support’s Makerspace is helping assist the coronavirus crisis...

        The North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. about you

        premium_icon The North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. about you

        Community New social media initiative connects community in time of social isolation.

        30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

        premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

        News Readers share amazingly cute photos