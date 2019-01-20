Sharapova quizzed over banned drug

Maria Sharapova has refused to discuss the impact of being unable to take meldonium after her fourth round exit at the Australian Open.

The Russian was sensationally suspended from tennis after testing positive to the drug, which was added to the WADA banned list on January 1, 2016.

Sharapova tested positive at the Australian Open in 2016. She served a 15-month ban for the use of the drug.

When asked today about the impact that having to find new medication to treat her medical conditions has had on her ability to compete in tough grand slam events, Sharapova said: "Is there another question?"

Sharapova claimed at the time of the positive drug test she had taken the drug for 10 years because of a magnesium deficiency and family history of diabetes.

She said she had neglected to read an email informing her of the new banned drugs list, which led to her use of meldonium at the Australian Open.

Sharapova lost her fourth-round match against Australia's Ash Barty 4-6 6-1 6-4.