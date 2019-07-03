Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phoebe Tonkin, Margot Robbie, Anna Wintour
Phoebe Tonkin, Margot Robbie, Anna Wintour
Fashion & Beauty

Margot Robbie’s eyebrow raising Paris Fashion Week look

by Sally Coates
3rd Jul 2019 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACTORS Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin have added an Aussie flavour to one of the world's most exclusive fashion show front rows.

Margot Robbie, who was celebrating her 29th birthday, and Phoebe Tonkin sat side-by-side at the Chanel Elegant Haute Couture Show in Paris.

Tonkin sat to Robbie's left, and to her right sat Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour with Australians Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin. Picture: Kamil Zihnioglu
Vogue editor Anna Wintour with Australians Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin. Picture: Kamil Zihnioglu

Robbie raised eyebrows by wearing a tweed coat buttoned up and tartan leggings, a seemingly sweltering look for summer, but being an Aussie the tops of 30 degrees would be nothing to the Queensland born and raised star.

Robbie dressed in leggings and a tweed coat. Picture: Julien M. Hekimian
Robbie dressed in leggings and a tweed coat. Picture: Julien M. Hekimian

Chanel's show was held in a mock library to pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld who had an affinity for books.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also made their mark on Paris fashion week, sitting front row for Giorgio Armani's show.

Kidman stunned in a figure hugging strapless black sequined dress paired with a white blazer draped over her shoulders.

She and her hubby of 13 years sat between Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya.

More Stories

karl lagerfeld margot robbie paris fashion week

Top Stories

    LOCATION, LOCATION: Minister visits, discusses new hospital

    premium_icon LOCATION, LOCATION: Minister visits, discusses new hospital

    News THE Health Minister was in Bundaberg this morning, to discuss how to carry on with the new Bundaberg Hospital.

    Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    premium_icon Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    News A man who was involved in a crash yesterday is in a critical condition

    Cold case murder accused remains behind bars

    premium_icon Cold case murder accused remains behind bars

    Crime The 69-year-old made no application for bail