Marcus Mission takes support online

Marcus Mission helps men in honour of Bundaberg's Marcus Roberts (pictured) who lost his battle with depression in 2014.

MARCUS Mission have put forward measures to keep their community feeling supported through this tough time.

Since Marcus Roberts’ death his family have been working tirelessly to provide resilience workshops and companionship in the form of Marcus Mission to Bundy and other communities.

Now with the implementation of social distancing and other requirements Marcus Mission have decided to offer everything they do and more online.

The charity announced they will be offering resilience building workshops online from Monday and additional workshops where men can connect, build resilience and offer each other support.

Men who would like to be put in touch with a mentor for a shoulder and friend to lean on can contact the charity and be put in contact with another man to have Skype or phone conversations with and men on the pathway to becoming mentors can continue training through phone and online measures.

In a Facebook post they said, “I’m so proud and grateful of the way those connected to Marcus Mission have handled the changes thrust upon us”. “Reaching out, connecting and checking on other men.”

To contact Marcus Mission call 0419 750 607.

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14.