Marcon creates history in Central Queensland Sprintcars

ON TOP: Bundaberg's Clinton Marcon (middle) with Seth Hill and Matt Brooks on the podium after the Central Queensland Sprintcars final. Ian Ward

MOTORSPORT: When it comes to racing, Bundaberg's Clinton Marcon is putting together an impressive list of achievements.

Marcon created history on Saturday night, claiming the first Central Queensland Sprintcar state title at Carina Speedway.

It was the first such title for the series, which is in its second year.

Marcon won by less than a second over fellow Bundy driver Seth Hill, with Matthew Brooks finishing in third but a lap behind the top two.

Bundaberg's Clinton Marcon in action at Carina Speedway on Saturday night. Ian Ward

"It was a good night,” Marcon said.

"We got the set-up right on the night.”

It's not the first success for Marcon at a state title.

The 31-year-old won a state title in karts in 2012, taking out the Clubman Heavy class in Gladstone.

"It's been tough converting from one to the other,” he said.

"I get a lot more sore as well over the body competing in speedway over karts.”

The state title completed a perfect season of racing in Bundaberg for Marcon.

He claimed a feature win in every race in the series that finished and was not interrupted by rain.

"We had plenty of different heat winners but I did not lose a feature,” he said.

"I think the key was making sure we were nice and smooth.”

Marcon will now finish his season this weekend in a meet in Blackwater.

"Sam Bylsma has been tough to beat in Blackwater,” he said.

"The last round is something we're looking forward to.”

The racer will then be busy in the off-season, preparing the car for the new season expected to start in September.

"We'll strip the car and rebuild the engine,” he said.

"It's a reasonably new class that is continuing to build.

"We're getting a lot of following and we're hoping to get at least 20 cars next season for it.

"It's exciting times.”

In the other state title for the night, Matt Pascoe took out the Super Sedans for his third consecutive title.

He won by just over three and a half seconds over Sean Black and Darren Kane.

Bundaberg's Josh McClaren, who was the only Rum City driver in the field, finished 10th.

In the junior sedans, Kurtis Peall took out the Top Stars, to also claim the overall season standings in Bundaberg.

Peall won the main feature by almost five seconds over Mason Cameron.

Rockhampton's Bailey Barnicoat took out the new stars, with Gympie's Joshua Rigby claiming the overall title.

Carina Speedway will now take a break before action restarts later this year.