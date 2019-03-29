MARCH 29: Five things you need to know today

Opening night

HEAR the people sing tonight for the opening of the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables.

The stage is set, costumes ready and the curtains will open at 7.30pm at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, 25 years on from when the Bundaberg Players Inc took on the show last.

For tickets, show times or more information visit www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au.

Lifeline Bookfest

FEEL like diving in to a book? The annual Lifeline Bookfest Bundaberg has you covered with a vast range of books for sale starting today.

Card and cash will be acceptable and the Lifeline telephone counsellors will be running a sausage sizzle and cafe, with coffee, tea and snacks.

The bookfest will from from 8am-4pm at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct today, tomorrow and Sunday.

PCYC Disco

GET ready for a night of music, dancing and fun tonight at he PCYC Special Needs Disco at the Bundaberg Special School Hall from 6-8pm.

All students are welcome. Entry is $5 includes games, lucky door and other prizes.

Come dressed as your favourite Disney character.

Ready, set, glow

CLUBBERCISE Bundaberg Launch is on at City Fit Bundaberg tonight from 7-8pm.

Dance in the dark, with Clubbercise brand glow sticks to tracks from the 90s to today. Cost is $10 per person (no membership required).

City Fit Bundaberg is at 42 Woondooma St. Phone 41528566 for more.

Friday breakfast

KICK start your Friday with an end of month casual Friday breakfast at Saskias with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce team for an opportunity to network from 7-8.30am.

This event is open to Chamber members and guests. No need to book, this is free to attend, just pay for anything you order.