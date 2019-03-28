Menu
Looking for a job? Why not visit the careers expo.
Whats On

MARCH 28: Five things you need to know today

28th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
Careers showcase

THE Bundaberg Business and Careers Showcase and Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre invite you to support the future of the city's next generation.

The launch of this free event, held at The Generator located above the post office, highlights the local business community.

Head up to 155B Bourbong St from 5.30 to 7pm tonight.

Headspace turns 2

TO CELEBRATE their second birthday, Headspace Bundaberg is having a free birthday breakfast from 7.30 to 9.30 this morning.

Pop in to 66 Woongarra St, Bundaberg, for a coffee, good food and cake, and stay for a chat, enjoy the company and learn more about who they are and what they do.

Bert Hinkler talk

ARE you interested in Bert Hinkler and his obsession with flight? Make your way in to the library today to hear a talk about his fascination with air travel, learn about how it took him all over the world and then earned him a place as a pioneer of solo piloting.

For more information phone Bundaberg Regional Libraries on 4130 4140. Bookings essential via http://bit.ly/2HHqzIv.

Argyle open day

ARGYLE Gardens Retirement Living invites you to attend their free open day today.

From 9am to noon the village will be hosting tours with information about retirement living and will have experts to talk to about help at home.

Enjoy great food and entertainment and even take a VIP tour of the facility at 90 Twyford St, Bundaberg. To RSVP or book a tour phone 4191 911.

Get artsy

JOIN a fun art journal class in the art deco inspired Parkvue building where paints, texture paste, washi tape, pens and markers.

Take your journal or canvass and $35 to cover most materials.

Beginners are welcome and morning tea is included.

Spots are limited to seven people so please ring 0419 799 872 to reserve your place.

