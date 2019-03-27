MARCH 27: Five things you need to know today

You can learn about podcasts today.

Intro to podcasting

EVER wanted to learn more about podcasting?

Head down to the Bundaberg Library for a session to learn about how to access, download and subscribe to podcasts, along with how to begin planning, recording, and publishing your own podcasts.

For more information or to book for the lesson phone 41304140, bookings are essential.

The introduction will run from 9.30-11.30am.

General meeting

THE Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club is holding their monthly meeting at the Railway Hotel tonight from 7.30-9pm.

The club holds this meet on the last Wednesday of the month. Head to the hotel for information about what's been happening and what's to come. Visitors are welcome.

For more visit their Facebook page.

Tavern for trivia

THINK you know a thing or two?

Test your knowledge at The Old Bundy Tavern with their Wednesday night trivia from 6pm.

The Old Bundy Tavern is on 20 Quay St, for more information phone 41531972.

Card crafting class

IF YOU feel like getting crafty today, you're in luck.

Lorna Blue Studio is holding a Card Making Class from 10-11.30am today, enjoy a morning in the Art Deco inspired Parkvue building where we'll make two cards and a gift card using Darkroom Door Photo Stamps and watercolour markers.

Phone 0419799872 to book your spot.

Lorna Blue Studio is on the corner of Maryborough and Bourbong St. Up the stairs at Sacred Earth Crystals.

Art walk

ENJOY a trip to the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery today for the official opening of Geometry and Place by Judith Duquemin.

This is a free event and there is no need to book, simply head down to the gallery from 10-11.30am.