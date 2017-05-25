Marathon and turtle track on the cards for new development

A MARATHON track, a turtle trail, an upgraded intersection and an environmentally friendly design are all part of an exciting development slowly taking shape in Bargara.

After more than a dozen pre-lodgement meetings with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Bill Moorhead is hoping to finalise the infrastructure agreement and the draft conditions for his $70 million Headlands Estate development within two months.

If approved, the 36.9ha coastal development will feature more than 328 residential lots built on a block of land between Bargara and Innes Park.

It will be built in four stages and after the first stage, Mr Moorhead will hand over about 4ha of the land, including Kalina Creek, to council.

That parcel of land alone is worth about $1 million, according to Mr Moorhead.

"We've already done restoration work at Kalina Creek which is part of the project,” Mr Moorhead said.

The project will also include a new road connecting Logan Rd in the south to Poncianna Dr in the north.

"We will be building this road after the first stage,” Mr Moorhead said.

"It will give residents better access to Bargara and Bundaberg.”

Further down the line, Mr Moorhead said he was committed to building a marathon track from Burnett Heads to Elliott Heads ,which he believed would attract visitors from across the world.

"Once the turtle trail is done we will want to a be major sponsor of a Bundaberg marathon,” he said

"Think about a marathon in Bundaberg with the ocean on your shoulder 100% of the way that would attract people from across the world not just Australia.”

A 700m turtle trail, part of the land to be given back to council, will also be built.

In an eco-friendly push, Mr Moorhead plans to install "purified town water drinking fountains” along the trail to reduce the purchase of bottled water while claiming the estate will be the "first 100% turtle-friendly estate in the world” with lighting on the streets and inside homes to be accommodate the regular reptile visitors.

Mr Moorehead said part of the infrastructure agreement would include an upgrade of the intersection at Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds.

Civil works are expected to begin within 12 months.