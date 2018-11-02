Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE MAP: Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sail is on tomorrow. Check out the link to the detailed map below.
ON THE MAP: Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sail is on tomorrow. Check out the link to the detailed map below.
Community

MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

2nd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

FROM toys to clothes, bric-a-brac, tools, cars, bikes and more, residents are getting together their unwanted household items to sell in Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sale tomorrow.

The first-time event coincides with storm season, giving locals the opportunity to clean up around the house while making a bit of extra cash.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Super Saturday Garage Sale would kick off tomorrow.

"This is a chance to be involved in a region-wide event that is completely free to participate in,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"For those treasure hunters wanting a list of garage sale events being held throughout the region, an easy-to-navigate map both in interactive and print form will be available for viewing on the day.”

>>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW BUNDY'S SUPER SATURDAY GARAGE SALE MAP

A full-page map will also be printed in tomorrow's NewsMail.

Local woman Partriece Lyons registered her garage sale for the event and said it had given her the chance to declutter while giving back to the community.

"I'll be selling everything from clothing to home decor, knick-knacks, books and random things we have lying around the house,” she said.

"A community garage sale is a really good idea - especially if you need to have a big clean up.

"Rather than throwing those things away they can go to a better home and to someone who might appreciate those items a little more."

bundaberg garage sale
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    Property ONE of Bundy's largest shopping centres has revealed their projected growth in hunt for buyer expressions of interest

    LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    premium_icon LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    Council News Free public wifi extended in Bundy

    • 2nd Nov 2018 11:37 AM
    'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    premium_icon 'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    Politics Minister calls on council to stop 'children suffering'

    Teen hospitalised after balcony fall

    premium_icon Teen hospitalised after balcony fall

    News The boy fell 6m from a balcony in Agnes Water

    Local Partners