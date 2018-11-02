MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

ON THE MAP: Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sail is on tomorrow. Check out the link to the detailed map below.

ON THE MAP: Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sail is on tomorrow. Check out the link to the detailed map below.

FROM toys to clothes, bric-a-brac, tools, cars, bikes and more, residents are getting together their unwanted household items to sell in Bundaberg Regional Council's Super Saturday Garage Sale tomorrow.

The first-time event coincides with storm season, giving locals the opportunity to clean up around the house while making a bit of extra cash.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Super Saturday Garage Sale would kick off tomorrow.

"This is a chance to be involved in a region-wide event that is completely free to participate in,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"For those treasure hunters wanting a list of garage sale events being held throughout the region, an easy-to-navigate map both in interactive and print form will be available for viewing on the day.”

>>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW BUNDY'S SUPER SATURDAY GARAGE SALE MAP

A full-page map will also be printed in tomorrow's NewsMail.

Local woman Partriece Lyons registered her garage sale for the event and said it had given her the chance to declutter while giving back to the community.

"I'll be selling everything from clothing to home decor, knick-knacks, books and random things we have lying around the house,” she said.

"A community garage sale is a really good idea - especially if you need to have a big clean up.

"Rather than throwing those things away they can go to a better home and to someone who might appreciate those items a little more."