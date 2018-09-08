MAP: When you can step foot in Gympie's open homes

FOR those who appreciate a stunning view, quality workmanship and great location, your dreams have come true.

Open the front door and be captivated by the mountain views and the modern comforts of this stunning home.

It is just one of many incredible homes you can inspect in the Gympie region. Here's a list of all the open homes in the Gympie region below:

The large air-conditioned open planned living dining and kitchen area with 9ft ceilings opens out onto the wide veranda and the lovely views.

The state of the art kitchen has all modern conveniences from soft close drawers, stone benchtops and extra-large five burner cooktop to a spacious walk in pantry.

Three of the four bedrooms have mirrored built-ins, ceiling fans and the main bedroom has a walk-in robe plus an ensuite. The main bathroom has a shower and bath and a separate toilet.

The internal stairs take you down to the laundry and the third bathroom/toilet.

It also boasts a large under cover entertainment area with plenty of room for parking or storage.

The double lock-up garage has a remote control door and direct access to the living area.

The yard is terraced and offers a large flat zone for the kids to play and a terraced garden area.

This quality master built Chris Dodt home won't last long so inspect today.