The reason coeliacs are too scared to eat out

THE vast majority of people living with coeliac disease are too afraid to eat at restaurants because they fear their "gluten-free" meals may be contaminated, research has found.

Coeliac Australia surveyed 2500 people suffering from the disease and found almost 90 per cent felt anxious eating out and feared illness due to gluten contamination, while 75 per cent avoided eating in social situations.

Coeliacs can suffer acute physical symptoms after consuming gluten, sometimes taking days to recover.

Sufferers' fears have been exposed during Coeliac Awareness Week, with Coeliac Australia campaigning for businesses to treat gluten seriously.

Chief executive Michelle Laforest said being unable to enjoy social occasions due to fear of gluten contamination can negatively affect the wellbeing of coeliacs.

"Gluten-free is not a fad. We urge all food businesses to treat gluten seriously and to be aware of their responsibilities when making a gluten-free claim," she said.

Brisbane-based gastroenterologist Dr James Daveson said about 70,000 Queenslanders had coeliac disease, and it would make sense for businesses to become accredited by Coeliac Australia.

"Having a strict gluten-free diet is imperative for those with coeliac disease, as regular small amounts can be harmful over time and increases the risk of developing other auto-immune diseases and serious health issues, such as osteoporosis, fertility problems and cancer," he said.

Sue Greene, who owns Sue's Gluten Free grocery store at Dayboro, said it was upsetting that coeliacs felt restricted at social events.

"We opened our business because I was sick and tired of paying over-inflated prices that supermarkets charge for a diminishing range," Ms Greene said.

She said she couldn't find a reliable gluten-free shop in her area so she took matters into her own hands and now ships gluten-free products across the country.

Ms Greene said it was vital that consumers trust the products they buy are genuine and won't make them sick.

"Some places are helping, but other places really don't care - it's all about research," she said.

"If I know I'm going somewhere, I will always research the restaurant first, or I'll choose somewhere that I know has appropriate safeguards in place."