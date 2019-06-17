Menu
Detectives from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigations Branch have made an arrest in relation to the suspicious disappearance 35-year-old Shae Francis.
BREAKING: Dark turn in Hervey Bay missing person investigation

Jessica Cook
17th Jun 2019 7:09 AM
A MAN has been arrested in relation to the suspicious disappearance of 35-year-old Shae Francis.

Shae was last seen in the first week of October visiting a family member at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Detectives will apply to extradite a 44-year-old man from Bendigo to Hervey Bay on manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing charges.

The man's arrest by Victoria Police on Friday follows a protracted investigation and he is expected to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court this morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

