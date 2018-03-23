Manslaughter charge after Mackay woman allegedly attacked

Police guarded the South Mackay unit after the attack.

Police guarded the South Mackay unit after the attack. Jacob Miley

THE MAN who allegedly pushed an elderly woman in her South Mackay unit during an argument, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries, has had his charges upgraded to manslaughter.

It will be alleged Jeremy Aaron Brown, 22, of South Mackay, pushed his neighbour Shirley Page, 72, at her Morley St home in South Mackay on October 23 last year after a spat.

Ms Page suffered major head trauma and was declared deceased on November 3 after 11 days at the Mackay Base Hospital.

Officer-in-charge of Mackay CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker said a post-mortem neurological report on Ms Page has given police enough evidence to upgrade Brown's charge.

"His is quite a difficult investigation given the circumstances and the age of the victim," Snr Sgt Tucker said.

"It's one of those incidences that on reflection shouldn't have happened."

Brown appeared in the Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday morning. The previous charge of grievous bodily harm was dropped, and a new charge of manslaughter was laid.

The case was adjourned to April 18.

Brown was remanded in custody.