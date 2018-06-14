Menu
IT WILL be alleged that around 4.20am, a ute travelling in the wrong direction of the Gateway Motorway's northbound lanes collided with a hatchback. Pictured, the scene of the crash on June 3.
Manslaughter charge after Coast man killed in horror smash

Sarah Barnham
by
14th Jun 2018 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:19 AM

POLICE have charged a man following a fatal crash at Rochedale on June 3.

It will be alleged that around 4.20am, a utility travelling in the wrong direction of the Gateway Motorway's northbound lanes collided with a hatchback near the Mount Capalaba exit.

The passenger in the hatchback - a 61-year-old Maroochydore man - was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital but subsequently passed away.

The 63-year-old female driver also from Maroochydore was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday, a 29-year-old Fortitude Valley man who police allege was the driver and sole occupant of the utility, was arrested in Good Night, south east of Bundaberg.

He has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

