Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The plan that could give Bundy 1800 jobs and $680m

        premium_icon REVEALED: The plan that could give Bundy 1800 jobs and $680m

        News AN AMBITIOUS plan shows how the region stands to benefit from conservation in the wake of the coronavirus.

        Childcare centre sets up camp with outdoor sleeping program

        premium_icon Childcare centre sets up camp with outdoor sleeping program

        News From sleeping outside to adopting alpacas, a Bundaberg early learning centre has...

        Solution for region’s surge in unemployment

        premium_icon Solution for region’s surge in unemployment

        News The data which was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, shows the...

        Does any of this belong to you?

        premium_icon Does any of this belong to you?

        News Bundaberg Police are asking for the owners of lost property to come forward.