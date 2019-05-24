Menu
HOT WATER: Ronald Burton's frustrations are increasing as he wait for his home to be repaired after a leaking hot water system caused mould in his house. Geordi Offord
Man's temper boils over mould repairs

Geordi Offord
24th May 2019 3:03 PM
RONALD Burton's frustrations are increasing as repair work on his home drags out.

Repairs began about eight weeks ago after mould was found in his walls and floor that had made him ill.

The mould was caused by a hot water system which had leaked when he went on holiday in February.

"The next morning I went into the other room and the floor and wall was soggy,” Mr Burton said.

"I had it repaired and got the carpet cleaned, but then a few weeks later I started feeling sick...I had pneumonia.”

When the mould was found Mr Burton was told he could not live in his house while the mould was there, so his insurance provider WFI is paying for motel accommodation until the work is finished.

"It's been nearly two months. I was at one motel from April 8 until Sunday and now I'm at another,” he said.

But Mr Burton's worried about what will happen come June 30 when the Confraternity and QISSN competitions begin because participants have accommodation completely booked out.

"I'm very frustrated, I'm at my wits' end,” he said.

"I was told it would take two weeks...I just want to know when it's going to be finished.

"I moved to Bundaberg 12 months ago to start a happy, retired life; come the end of June I don't know what I'll do, I might be sleeping in my car.”

Mr Burton said he had taken his issue to the ombudsman.

"I received a letter from the ombudsman on Thursday saying the issue had been resolved but it definitely hasn't,” he said.

"If nothing happens it'll be handed to adjudicators.”

Last night, a WFI spokesman said: "We're sorry to hear Mr Burton's concerns around his accommodation, and we will work with him to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

