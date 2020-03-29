Man’s suspended sentence after bail conditions broken three times

A MAN has been given a suspended sentence and been committed back to the district court after he broke his bail conditions three times.

Anthony Leigh Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on September 30 last year Williams was released from the watch house on bail, with the condition that he not use the internet including emails and social media.

Just days later police conducted a search warrant at Williams’ home where they found receipt for an Optus smartphone purcahsed on October 1/10.

Sgt Burgess said checks of the device found it was allegedly used to create accounts to contact younger people under false pretenses.

On February 21 Williams’ mother went to the police station to report her son had contacted her on Facebook, again breaching the no use of the internet condition.

He later also used the internet to download material which was subject to a current investigation.

Williams’ lawyer Gavin James told the court his client wanted to go forward and engage with the NDIS.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Williams’ plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said in his view the offending was serious and that a fine wouldn’t be appropriate.

Williams was sentenced to one month imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

He was also committed back to the District Court.