Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Offbeat

Venomous snake found inside man’s bath tub

by Daniel Bateman
29th Nov 2018 11:03 AM

A VENOMOUS snake may have been chasing lizards, rather than rubber ducks, when it found its way into a Tablelands man's bathtub.

Paul Gobert was surprised after finding a yellow-faced whip snake in his bath at his Malanda home on Tuesday night.

Mr Gobert said he was lucky he was not about to shower in the tub when he encountered the 1m long mildly-venomous serpent.

"I use the bath regularly," he said.

"I rent some of the rooms out in my house, so I advised the others to use the plug when they have a shower."

Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda
Paul Gobert found a yellow-faced whip snake in his bathtub at Malanda

Yellow-faced whip snakes are venomous, however not regarded as dangerous towards humans, according to the Australian Museum.

The species, which is found across eastern Australia, is often mistaken for the far more lethal eastern brown snake.

Mr Gobert believed the reptile had found its way into his bath tub chasing lizards - which he had also found inside the tub - up through the plug hole.

He said he tried to encourage the animal to climb onto a broom, but it ended up escaping back down the hole.

"This one was very calm," he said.

"It wasn't too fussed about it, and seemed like a very charming snake.

"I think I'll be getting out and sealing up any gaps where snakes could be getting into the house."

More Stories

Show More
bathroom shock bath tub editors picks offbeat venemous snake

Top Stories

    Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    premium_icon Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    News Passengers on the Spirit of Australia heading north spent the night at Bundaberg last night, after the lines were closed

    • 29th Nov 2018 11:12 AM
    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

    News Hot and dry conditions today

    • 29th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    premium_icon WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

    News 4 people hospitalised after crash, wounding and assault in region

    Local Partners