Man's special wall to hide marijuana from prying eyes

EAGLE eyed detectives proved they can still spot a hydroponic drug set-up in a garage despite a special wall built to hide the marijuana from prying eyes.

But all was revealed when police dropped by the home of Michael Zentveld and had a close look behind the installed wall - even finding 'grow tents'.

Zentveld, 31, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences: producing the drug marijuana at Point Vernon on July 26; possession of equipment used in a drug crime; possession of marijuana; and having drug related hydroponic equipment.

It was not explained why the Hervey Bay matters were heard at the Bundaberg court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said when police arrived at the property Zentveld declared he was growing cannabis in the garage and been co-operative.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the two grow tents were behind the wall that obstructed a view from the street.

Five plants were being grown hydroponically, Zentveld saying they were five weeks old.

Equipment found included a carbon filter extractor, grow lights, irrigation tubing, nutrients and ballasts.

A plastic tub held 70 grams of dry marijuana leaf, Zentveld saying was from an earlier crop, plus another six grams of marijuana and buds.

Police also found more stored hydroponic equipment, Zentveld saying it was spares to be used as replacement if any broke.

"There was 76 grams of cannabis in total. He says the previous crop was smoked by himself,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

Zentveld's lawyer told the court he was a family man and very embarrassed to find himself in court.

The lawyer said the drug was grown because of a medical condition - the decision made because Zentveld was not getting relief by other means.

"He takes full responsibility. Will make better choices in the future. And seeks no conviction as this is unlikely to occur again,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Zentveld had no criminal history and had told the court he did it because he was not getting any relief for an ongoing medical condition.

Zentveld was fined $800 - a conviction not recorded.