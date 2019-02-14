Man's shock discovery of young woman's body

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore early this morning. Stirling Harper made the horrific discovery as he went for an early morning paddle.

AFTER the horrific discovery of a young woman's body that washed up on a Sunshine Coast beach, a Caloundra man will never look at his favourite surfing spot the same again.

Stirling Harper was going for an early morning paddle just after 5am on Valentine's Day when he noticed the body of a 27-year-old woman that had washed ashore.

"It was pretty shocking," he said.

"I was standing at the top of the stairway, checking the surf, and when I walked down I saw her flat on her back on the high tide mark.

"She'd been washed in."

As Mr Harper realised what he'd seen, he quickly called 000 and went to check on the woman.

"They (emergency dispatch officers) told me to check her pulse to make sure she was or wasn't alive," he said.

"I was already sure she wasn't."

Soon after, lifeguards and emergency services arrived at the scene.

"I just kind of stood there and let them do their thing," Mr Harper said.

"I couldn't really grasp it."

The local surfer sat back and watched police cover the woman's body with a blanket "to give her some privacy", as she was only wearing a black bikini.

"I was shocked, I'm still a bit shaken up," Mr Harper said.

"I just went for a surf after to clear my mind."

As the community mourns the loss of yet another person in our waters, flowers and messages of hope have been left at the scene.

"It's a pretty sad vibe around here," Mr Harper said.

"Everyone's been a bit hesitant to get into the water."

Mr Harper said he didn't recognise the woman's face, so was unsure whether she was from the Sunshine Coast.

"Around here can be a calming swimming beach, but it can be dumpy," he said.

"There are also rocks that underline the waters. If someone who didn't know the area came here, they could get into a bit of trouble.

"People coming here should be a bit wary of where they're swimming, especially at night.

"Know your limits."

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Matt Grant said while the drowning was not considered suspicious, the woman's phone was key to the investigation.

He appealed to anyone who had recently found a black S9 Samsung in the Kawana or Caloundra areas to contact police immediately.

"That phone is a really pertinent piece of evidence we are seeking," he said.