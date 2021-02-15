Man’s ‘shame’ after kids consume LSD-laced lollies

A southeast Queensland man will have to live with "shame and humiliation" after two children had to be flown to hospital while hallucinating from LSD found in the form of sweets in his fridge.

Described by a police prosecutor as an "extremely serious matter" Cleveland Magistrates Court on February 11 heard how bystanders had to intervene when two children at a Moreton Bay island resort in November became ill while playing at a pool area.

Appearing at the court this afternoon the man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard two children had consumed lollies taken from a fridge at the resort to which the defendant "had access".

A police prosecutor said the LSD - a hallucinogenic drug colloquially known as acid - had been "left over" from a local music festival.

"It is an extremely serious matter," the prosecutor said.

"Who keeps LSD in the form of lollies in the fridge?"

A Moreton Island man, who can't be named for legal reasons, leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court with his lawyer Tania Lacy after pleading guilty to possessing LSD consumed by children by accident. Picture: Marcel Baum

The court heard the defendant had suspected "within a minute" of speaking with an affected child that they had consumed the LSD-laced lollies.

The island local was denounced by Magistrate Deborah Vasta for flushing the remaining lollies down a toilet during the incident, thereby depriving health professionals from access to them for further investigation.

After some to-and-fro between Magistrate Vasta, the prosecution and defence as to the culpability of the man's behaviour it was accepted that he had foreknowledge of the drug-laced lollies.

Defence solicitor Tania Lacy ultimately told the court her client "had knowledge" of the lollies but stated they were "not for personal use".

Flown via helicopter to hospital the children were released the next day.

MORE COURT STORIES:

'Model citizen' 'sick' she could have injured someone while near five times alcohol limit

Serial drink driving disability worker drives 75 km after downing whole bottle of wine

Woman shocks experienced legal practitioners with highest reading they have seen

Magistrate Vasta acknowledged the man may have been in a "panic" during the frightening incident and stated the "shame and humiliation" caused by it was an accompanying punishment.

The defendant, who had no like criminal history, was sentenced to a $300 good behaviour bond over six months, with no conviction recorded.

Originally published as Man's 'shame' after kids consume LSD-laced lollies