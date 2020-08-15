Menu
IN COURT: A man received a suspended sentence for possessing a drug utensil when his history came back to bite him.
Man’s seven-page criminal history comes back to bite

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM
A GLADSTONE man caught with a drug utensil had his seven-page criminal history come back to bite him when he was sentenced on Friday.

Nathan Robert Hite, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a drug utensil.

The court was told at the time of the offence, Hite was subject to a probation order and a parole order.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic acknowledged the court orders Hite was subject to, but said the last related matter on Hite's history was four years ago.

Hite was sentenced to one month imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

