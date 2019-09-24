Man's revolting find after slicing open gherkin

A CHILDERS man made a disturbing find after slicing open a gherkin.

Greg Tomkins bought a jar of Always Fresh pickled cucumbers and sliced one in half only to find it filled with white insect larvae.

The local man took to social media to warn others: "Thought I'd share this... always cut up first".

Mr Tomkins said he had contacted the company regarding the find but had not yet heard back.

The gherkins are manufactured in India.

The NewsMail has contacted Always Fresh for comment.