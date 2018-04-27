Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ray White is working to sell a Goodna home left destroyed by rogue property tenants.
Ray White is working to sell a Goodna home left destroyed by rogue property tenants. Hayden Johnson
News

Man's rental nightmare as tenant strips wires, smashes walls

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOODNA home destroyed by a horror tenant who smashed walls and stripped wires is expected to sell for a bargain when put under the hammer next month.

Owner Tom Fraser allowed an old friend to privately rent his Stanley St home when he moved interstate for work last year.

When the rent stopped he returned to Goodna to find holes in walls, electrical wires removed and alleged drug material on the floor.

Facing a mammoth repair bill and ongoing mortgage repayments, Mr Fraser has been forced to sell his home.

When Mr Fraser pleaded for help, Ray White Goodna, Brookwater, Redbank Plains principal Rudy Grommen and his team stepped in to clean up and present the home for sale.

In an effort to help Mr Fraser get back on his feet, the agency will sell the home at auction next month without taking a commission.

"Tom bought this property off me a few years ago," Mr Grommen said.

"Had friends he trusted move into the property.

"They completely destroyed it and made an absolute mess."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 Mr Grommen said damage to the home, located on a 4065sqm block, by the tenant was only cosmetic and could be a bargain for buyers.

"I really encourage everyone to turn up because it must be sold on the day and anything will be possible," he said. 

"At the end of the day there's a lot of desperation to get this property sold, if not the bank will probably take it."

The real estate principal jumped at the chance to help Mr Fraser get back on his feet.

"He's a nice gentleman, he's a battler and a hard worker," Mr Grommen said.

"He certainly deserves all the help he can get so it wasn't a hard thing to do."

Mr Fraser's unfortunate situation prompted the Goodna Ray White boss to caution people against private rentals.

"Sometimes landlords think private rentals are the way to go because they don't have to pay real estate charges," he said.

"It's very risky because often the private tenants are the tenants who are not pre-approved to go into properties or tenants that have a bad reference."   

Related Items

goodna property ray white rental rental nightmare
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    premium_icon CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    News HAVE you ever wondered what the inside of some of Bundy's flashest homes look like?

    Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    premium_icon Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    Crime David Raymond Denton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in court.

    Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

    Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

    News Region listed in magazine's top 100 destinations

    Local Partners