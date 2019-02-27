Menu
BAIL DENIED: Harley Lee Trindall was denied bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
Crime

Man's plea for freedom denied in court

Katie Hall
by
27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG man had his bail application denied after Magistrate Neil Lavaring found him to be too much of a risk to himself.

Harley Lee Trindall appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

He faced five charges including breaching a condition of bail, dangerously operating a vehicle and unlawfully using a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said if bail were to be granted he'd impose strict bail conditions such as reporting to police, having no contact with the victim and wearing a "tracking device”.

"He (Trindall) has a number of conditions regarding a no contact order,” Mr James said.

"The standard exceptions when children are involved.”

For the dangerous operation of a vehicle charge, where it was alleged Trindall drove dangerously down Elliott Heads Rd, Mr James said Trindall denied he was operating the vehicle in a "dangerous matter”.

Mr Lavaring said he was "concerned for your own protection” and remanded Trindall in custody to reappear on April 11.

