Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Charles Shaxson pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.
Anthony Charles Shaxson pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.
Crime

Man's nerves betray him during roadside search

Sarah Steger
by
13th Oct 2018 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled over by police for a roadside drug test had almost escaped detection when officers noticed his hands were shaking.

Anthony Charles Shaxson pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Shaxson was pulled over at Miriam Vale on the afternoon of September 22.

She said the 27-year-old was subjected to a roadside drug test, which returned a negative result.

However, during the interacting, officers noticed Shaxson averting eye contact with police and his hands shaking.

Sen Const Bland said Shaxson's car also smelled of marijuana, prompting police to ask to see the man's backpack, which was inside.

Officers found 6.5g of marijuana as well as a cone piece, scissors and a grinder inside the bag, which Shaxson made full admissions to.

He was released on a $400 recognisance on the condition he attend a drug assessment and education session and remain on good behaviour for four months.

Related Items

buncourt bundaberg crime drugs police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New Bundy KFC gets the green light

    premium_icon New Bundy KFC gets the green light

    News THE city will get its third KFC outlet after a purpose-built store for East Bundaberg was approved this week.

    'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    premium_icon 'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    Weather Cane farmer relives wild storm that delivered 7cm hail

    'CATASTROPHIC': MP condemns new dam safety standards

    premium_icon 'CATASTROPHIC': MP condemns new dam safety standards

    Environment Standards from one-in-500-year flood to one-in-15,000-year-flood

    • 13th Oct 2018 9:01 AM
    Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    premium_icon Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    Politics Dive researcher deems cost to right wreck 'astronomical'

    Local Partners