Man's mission to find owner of abandoned jorts

JUSTICE FOR JORTS: The garment in question.

A BUNDABERG man wants "justice for jorts” after finding a pair of female jean shorts (also known as jorts) in his front yard on Sunday morning.

Ryan Pearce is at a loss as to why, how or who left the denim delights behind.

Mr Pearce is campaigning and asking for answers on social media saying "jorts are a lifelong commitment. Don't dump them when you are sick of them, like a puppy”.

He found the clothing in his yard about 8am.

"My first thought was perhaps they were soiled, and discarded because of the embarrassment and discomfort soiled pants create,” he told the NewsMail.

"However on closer inspection, they appeared to be free of any bodily fluids.”

JUSTICE FOR JORTS: Bundaberg's Ryan Pearce would like the owner of a pair of jorts to come forward. Facebook

This confused him as it appeared somebody discarded a perfectly good pair of jorts for no obvious reason.

"Did they walk home in their jocks? If so, why?” he questioned.

He said jorts were the strangest object to appear in his yard - from memory.

"They appear to be a female jort, and if I had to guess at a timeline or era, late 2000s fashion,” he said.

"Which again means that these were loved for many years, and suddenly discarded.

"It just doesn't add up for me.

"But look, I'm no hero, I'm just a simple man looking to find the owner of these jorts.

"No doubt the owner is worried sick.”

JUSTICE FOR JORTS: The word jorts is a portmanteau of jeans and shorts. Facebook

He understands privacy may be an issue and the owner of said jorts could contact him anonymously to recover them.

"If anyone knows of someone who got home without their jorts... they have until Thursday 6am (bin day) to pick them up.”