Man's mattress donation could have led to legal action

DUMPED: About 10 mattresses were dumped beside a local Lifeline bin, creating an unsightly look for the area.

THERE was no princess and there was no pea, but there was a stack of mattresses dumped beside a local Lifeline bin.

Bargara businessman Michael Owens, who placed the mattress beside the bin, said he was unaware the practice was illegal.

He said he'd seen people doing the same for years and had no idea it was classed as littering or illegal dumping.

"There was no ill intent,” Mr Owens said yesterday after admitting publicly to dumping the items.

"We try to give to charity, but donations must go inside the bin.”

Mr Owens said Bundaberg Regional Council advised him it was carrying out a formal investigation, which Councillor Greg Barnes said could result in legal action.

Mr Owens said he hadn't heard from Lifeline but would remove the mattresses himself.

Bundaberg Lifeline manager Andrew Armstrong said broken furniture and mattresses were the most common item dumped near the bins.

"Most people are responsible, using the bins correctly, coming to the store or using our pick-up service,” he said.

"But there's some that don't and the unsightliness can lead to bins being removed - it's a constant battle to protect the location of our bins.”

Mr Armstrong said dumping came at a huge expense to the centre.

Lifeline offers a free pick-up service and their superstore over East is open seven days a week.

If you have items to be picked up, call Lifeline on 4153 8441.